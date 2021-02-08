CityFlatsHotel in Holland joining Tapestry Collection by Hilton

HOLLAND — The CityFlatsHotel in Holland is joining the Tapestry Collection by Hilton, with the brand affiliation becoming official on March 15.

The hotel at 61 E. Seventh St. in downtown Holland is CityFlats’ flagship location and will be the only Tapestry hotel in Michigan. Hudsonville-based Suburban Inns acquired CityFlats in December 2019 and made the decision to affiliate the hotel with the Tapestry Collection in response to the struggling economic climate of the hotel industry caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our goal by joining Hilton’s Tapestry Collection is to help drive loyal Hilton Honors guests into the property while lowering distribution costs,” Suburban Inns CEO Peter Beukema said in a statement. “The ever-changing cost of guest acquisition through third-party booking sites is crippling small independent hotels.”

Hilton’s Tapestry Collection highlights unique, upscale hotels, and joining the branding effort will make the CityFlatsHotel more visible to anyone searching Hilton websites, Beukema said. The Holland hotel is known for its meeting and events spaces, while the new branding distinction will bring some upgrades and new room features specific to Hilton and Tapestry.

“We are in the process of installing locks and guest Wi-Fi to allow Hilton Honors members to select their own room and check in via their mobile phone,” said Tom Welling, Suburban Inns vice president of development and facilities. “Other features like adjusting your own room temperature and using your phone as your TV remote will follow soon. A host of other improvements will be coming over the next couple years.”

The hotel industry took a huge hit in 2020 from the COVID-19 pandemic, and half of the hotel rooms across the country are expected to remain empty in 2021, according to a forecast outlook from the American Hotel & Lodging Association.

Since the pandemic hit, Suburban Inns has increasingly been partnering with investors for projects including the renovation of the McCamly Plaza Hotel in downtown Battle Creek, as well as taking the management role of a Hampton Inn and Suites being constructed in Manistee. Both projects are also under the Hilton brand.