Clark Logic plans 262K-square-foot industrial spec building in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK — Portage-based Clark Logic LLC plans to break ground in June on the first phase of a speculative industrial project in Battle Creek.

The 25-acre site is located off of Watkins Road and Mercury Drive and bordered by Interstate-94, giving it prime visibility, said Greg Dilone, vice president of business development at Clark Logic. It is near the Fort Custer Industrial Park.

“It’s a pretty ideal location — it’s the feeder to the park,” Dilone said. “It has great visibility to the freeway and can service Kalamazoo in 10 minutes, or anywhere in Battle Creek in 10 minutes.”

Clark Logic is completing the project in partnership with South Bend, Ind.-based private equity firm Great Lakes Capital.

The first phase of the project will be a 262,000-square-foot industrial building with office space and parking. Clark Logic hopes to be finished with the first phase by the second quarter of 2021, barring any delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The space will be suited for manufacturing or a distribution center.

Clark Logic is planning two other buildings on the site that could be built to suit for tenants.

Dilone said there is a significant amount of demand for industrial space in southwest Michigan. This follows a trend in the last few years in which industrial vacancy has been low.

“Our company has a pretty good finger on the pulse for what southwest Michigan is doing now, and there’s a lot of demand,” Dilone said. “There’s not a lot of type A buildings that are available.”