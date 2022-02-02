Construction firm, cannabis company partner on new commercial development on GR’s west side

GRAND RAPIDS — Construction Simplified plans to move and expand its offices in Grand Rapids in preparation of eventually growing its presence across the country.

The construction firm is currently located at 895 W. Fulton St. on the city’s west side. It has a development agreement with John McLeod, co-founder and head of new markets for Cloud Cannabis Co., to build a four-story retail and office building nearby at 15 Lexington Ave. NW. The companies plan to break ground on the project this spring.

McLeod, doing business as Lexington Avenue NW Properties LLC, owns the Lexington Avenue property and plans to operate a cannabis dispensary on the ground floor of the building. The property includes two vacant structures that will be demolished for the project.

“This has been a three-year process partnering with Cloud Cannabis to make this development fit with the plan of West Fulton and not become just another cannabis project,” Construction Simplified President Brent Gibson told MiBiz. “We’re really excited as a team to bring this all together.”

PURE Architects is designing what is planned to be a 16,738-square-foot building. Construction Simplified’s offices will be on the third and fourth floors, and the second floor will be leased to a new office tenant.

The project is a roughly $4 million investment, Gibson said. Construction Simplified hopes to double its 10-person team with the new office, and then look to establish 10 offices of teams across the country, Gibson said.

“Our next step is to have something for Florida in the design or acquisition phase this year,” Gibson said. “The construction industry in Florida is certainly not what it is in West Michigan, but we have a lot of client connections there, so it’s a natural extension of us serving our clients where we have done work throughout the years.”

Meanwhile, Gibson owns four parcels directly west of Construction Simplified’s planned new location, where he plans to build two apartment buildings that will total 18 units and have ground floor retail.

Both buildings are planned to be three stories high and would be allowed by right without approval needed from the city planning commission. The company plans to start construction on the residential buildings this year, Gibson said.