Construction firm Owen-Ames-Kimball expands into Colorado market

Grand Rapids-based construction management firm Owen-Ames-Kimball Co. is expanding to Colorado after several years of strategic planning.

Colorado will mark the company’s third division in addition to its Grand Rapids headquarters and Florida office. The firm has more than doubled in size over the past decade and is on track to generate $390 million in revenue this year, according to a release from the company.

“To say we are excited about opening an office in Colorado would be an understatement,” Owen-Ames-Kimball CEO Frank Stanek said in a statement. “As an employee-owned company, we are always looking for opportunities to serve people well. Both our employees and our business partners will benefit from this expansion.”

Owen-Ames-Kimball chose to expand in Colorado to increase its market sector diversity, pursue new enterprise opportunities and because of the cultural fit the company has with the area.

“The Colorado division feels like a very natural progression for our company,” Stanek said. “We are confident that our values and experience will allow us to serve that area well.”

Michael Beaudoin, a Colorado native and Owen-Ames-Kimball construction leader, will head the firm’s new division as the president of O-A-K Colorado. The Colorado office south of Denver at 202 Sixth St. in Castle Rock officially opened for business this week.

“I am eager to leverage my knowledge and relationships, as well as O-A-K’s 131 years of expertise and resources, to lead O-A-K’s growth into Colorado,” Beaudoin said.