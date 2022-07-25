Construction starts on 92-unit luxury apartment project in downtown Ada

ADA — Wheeler Development Group LLC has broken ground on a 92-unit, luxury apartment project in downtown Ada.

The first units of the firm’s Village East project at 7590 E. Fulton St. should be available in spring of 2023, said Wheeler Development Communications Director Jason Wheeler.

The development includes four apartment buildings with 34 one-bedroom units, 54 two-bedroom units and four units with three bedrooms. The 9-acre project also includes 82 garages for parking.

Wheeler added that the project was designed with no shared amenities to encourage residents to patronize local retailers in downtown Ada.

The project has been in the planning and concept phase for more than two years, and foundations for the apartment buildings were poured last week, Wheeler said.

Wheeler Development also built the Knoll Townhomes of Ada, a 72-unit townhome community that is 100 percent occupied.

“That has been full for so long that we knew there was a lot of opportunity (in Ada),” Wheeler said. “(Village East) will be a unique product to Ada. We’re excited because we’ve been doing a lot of townhomes over the last year, so this is a nice change of pace for us to go from a rural townhome setting (to) a vibrant, revitalized downtown Ada. It’s an exciting time for us.”

Zeeland-based Midwest Construction Group Inc. serves as the general contractor, Ghafari Associates LLC is the architect and Progressive AE Inc. is the civil engineer for the Village East project. PURE Real Estate Management LLC will serve as the property manager when the project is completed.

“Village East is an exciting opportunity for our team and for Ada Village,” Wheeler Development Partner Michael Maier said in a statement. “This project will bring an influx of residents to their downtown and we expect the local retailers, grocery store and boutiques to experience a significant increase in business when Village East is fully occupied. The development will house hundreds of residents literally 200 feet from the downtown amenities. This will be the most convenient and amenity-rich residential development in the area, hands-down.”

Wheeler Development Group also recently completed the second phase of a 72-unit townhome project in Caledonia. The development company also is in the process of developing a 52-unit townhome community in Grand Rapids Township.