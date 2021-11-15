Construction starts on mixed-use development with 120 apartments in GR

GRAND RAPIDS — Construction has started on an $18.6 million, mixed-use development with 120 apartments on Grand Rapids’ west side.

The demolition of a former YMCA building at 900 Leonard St. NW began on Nov. 1 to make room for the Victory on Leonard development. Tenants are expected to move into the four-story building in spring 2023.

Victory Development Group LLC is developing the project, which includes 120 market-rate apartments with studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans. Honor Construction is serving as the construction manager.

Plans also call for electric vehicle chargers, balconies, on-site laundry and bike and dog-washing stations. No retail tenants have been chosen yet for the first floor, but developers are hoping to attract a coffee shop in the space.

Victory Development Group Partner Jack Hoedeman said the building’s name was inspired by a photo of his grandparents’ home on the city’s west side that included a garden they grew during World War II and named the space “Victory Gardens.”

“It’s just a great way to connect the building with the history of the community,” Hoedeman said in a statement.

900 W Leonard LLC — which is registered to Hoedeman, who is also CEO of Compass Insurance Agency — purchased the building at 900 Leonard St. NW from The Geek Group for $580,000 on Oct. 15, 2020, according to property records.

The Grand Rapids Planning Commission passed a resolution on June 15 establishing a 15-year Neighborhood Enterprise Zone tax exemption for the project, as well as $1.5 million for eligible brownfield activities on the site.