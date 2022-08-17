Construction underway on 408-unit apartment project in Grandville

GRANDVILLE — A Chicago-based developer has started construction on a 408-unit apartment development in Grandville called Rivertown Commons.

The project is located at a 30-acre former greenhouse site at 4612 Ivanrest Ave. SW, just south of a Target store on 44th Street. Chicago-based Trilogy Real Estate Group’s plan for Rivertown Commons includes 12 different three-story apartment buildings and a range of amenities, including a clubhouse, dog park, fitness studio, pool and sundeck. The project also features a grilling pavilion, outdoor fire pits, game room and work-from-home studio.

Trilogy Residential Management, an arm of the developer, will serve as the management company for Rivertown Commons once construction is completed. Grand Rapids-based CD Barnes Construction is overseeing the build-out for the project, which was designed by architecture firm Ghafari Associates LLC. Grand Rapids-based Nederveld Inc. serves as the civil engineer.

“We like Michigan as a market and felt like the strong surrounding community and shopping centers had a really strong narrative,” said Tim Biere, senior development manager at Trilogy Real Estate Group. “We believe Rivertown Commons will be a great addition to the already vibrant surrounding area and city of Grandville.”

A Trilogy Real Estate affiliate purchased the property for a little more than $5.5 million in July 2021. The first phase of construction started this spring, and Biere expects some of the apartments will be completed next year. The market-rate units will include a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

The design of Rivertown Commons will also incorporate existing wetlands on the property, 55 percent of which will be green space.

“I am really excited about this project, Rivertown Commons, that is under development in Grandville,” Grandville Mayor Steve Maas said in a statement. “I love this city so much and am grateful that new housing is being built so that even more people can live here and enjoy this beautiful place. Rivertown Commons has been designed in a way that is respectful of the natural environment and is focused on providing a place to foster community building and interactions between neighbors.”

The development has gone through some “minor” changes since Trilogy Real Estate Group got involved with the project last summer, Biere said. Trilogy Real Estate owns several other multifamily projects in Michigan, including Waterchase Apartments in the city of Wyoming.

“We’re really excited to start seeing movement over there and the team with CD Barnes and the other consultants have been great to work with as well as the city of Grandville,” Biere said. “We’re really excited to see this break ground.”