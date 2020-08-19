Countertop, wood product companies to consolidate in SE Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — Wyoming-based Grand Valley Wood Products and Surfaces of Michigan will soon relocate and consolidate operations of the commercial millwork and countertop companies in southeast Grand Rapids.

S. Hager Properties LLC purchased the 52,980-square-foot building at 4030 Eastern Ave. SE on Aug. 7 for $1.7 million, according to property records. The company is registered to Shawn Hager, owner and president of Grand Valley Wood Products and Surfaces of Michigan.

The property formerly housed Reflective Art Inc., a family-owned business that sells nature-themed artwork, decor and gifts.

Construction and renovations are scheduled primarily for October with operations to start at the new location by the end of the year, Hager said.

Grand Valley Wood Products and Surfaces of Michigan are now in separate 40,000-square-foot and 16,000-square-foot leased buildings, respectively, at 3113 Hillcroft Ave. SW in Wyoming. Hager became a co-owner of the companies in 2014 and then sole owner in 2018, but continued to lease the buildings from previous owners.

“We’ve been here in our locations since about 1995, but our businesses grew and we’re in two different facilities next door to each other which presents logistical problems,” Hager said.

Hager had already planned to move locations before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The leases on the current buildings are up at the end of 2020. Hager had made an offer and was under contract for the new building in early March, but the pandemic slowed the inspection and financing process, he said.

Industrial building inventory in the 50,000-square-foot range has been sparse, Hager added.

“I’ve been looking casually at buildings for the last five years and probably seriously looked at three or four buildings throughout that time,” he said.

The new building was constructed in 1960. Renovations will be minimal while the space has a more open floor plan than the companies’ space in Wyoming, allowing for more efficiency, Hager said. Most of the relocation costs will be in moving equipment, while the renovation and site improvement budget is a little less than $100,000.

Securing a space near the existing facilities was also important for employees, Hager said.

“I have long-term employees that I consider critical staff coming from Plainwell, Ionia, Big Rapids and Muskegon, so moving the location too drastically would affect the commute for key employees,” Hager said.

Employees of both businesses — totaling about 40 people — will soon be working together under the same roof.

“Culturally, our staff is extremely excited for a fresh start, a clean slate for a new facility and feeling like one team instead of two teams,” Hager said.