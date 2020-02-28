Dan Vos Construction building new headquarters

ADA — About 15 feet away from its current facility, Dan Vos Construction Co. is building a new headquarters.

The new 18,000-square-foot, two-story facility will give the Ada-based firm room to grow, and is 50 percent larger than its current offices at 6169 E. Fulton St., east of Grand Rapids.

Dan Vos Construction plans to demolish the old facility from 1980 when the new headquarters is complete to make way for parking.

President and CEO Dan Vos said the company needed a new headquarters with modern offices to accommodate growth.

“(The former office) doesn’t really speak to who we are anymore, though it was state-of-the-art at the time,” Vos told MiBiz. “The new building allows us to bring clients in, to really showcase what we can do on a day-to-day basis. It’s a good example of who we are currently.”

The company’s clients include food and beverage producers, pharmaceutical manufacturers and industrial and other commercial clients.

Dan Vos Construction completed the design and is working on the construction of the new building, which also showcases what the company can do, Vos said. Dan Vos Construction specializes in design-build services, as well as general contracting and construction management. The company’s 95 employees will move into the new headquarters in late April.

A spokesperson declined to say how much the company is investing in the project.