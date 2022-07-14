DeltaPlex property rezoning approved to clear path for industrial warehouse

WALKER — Plans to turn the former DeltaPlex Arena & Conference Center into an industrial warehouse space cleared a hurdle this week as the Walker City Commission gave the final approval for rezoning the property.

Grand Rapids-based Visser Brothers Inc. plans to redevelop the site at the former venue in two phases, starting with converting the DeltaPlex building into three tenant suites. Each suite is proposed as office or warehousing uses. The properties planned for the project include 2621 West River Drive NW (the former DeltaPlex Arena), 2500 Turner Ave. NW, and 2574 Hillside Drive NW.

The second phase of the Turner North development would include constructing a new, 165,000-square-foot building and reconfiguring the parking lot to provide space for truck and trailer parking, loading docks, as well as adding sidewalks, outdoor storage and landscaping.

The industrial development is expected to cause less traffic and disruption in the area than it does now as a venue, city commissioners commented during the July 11 meeting. The development still needs final site plan approval to move forward.

Visser Brothers, doing business as DEG Development Co. LLC, purchased the 6,000-person capacity venue in Walker on Dec. 23 for $5.5 million, as MiBiz previously reported. The venue has operated for 25 years as a conference and concert venue, as well as a sports arena that hosted the Grand Rapids Gold.

The DeltaPlex as a venue is set to close on July 31. The Grand Rapids Gold will now play its home games for the upcoming G-League basketball season at Van Andel Arena in downtown Grand Rapids.