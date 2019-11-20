GRAND RAPIDS — A popular Detroit-based distillery will open a Grand Rapids tasting room inside of 7 Monks Taproom on Michigan Street.

Two James Spirits LLC, located in Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood, plans to open in early December at 740 Michigan St. NE. The distillery will occupy a former seating and event space inside 7 Monks, and have a separate entrance within the building.

“7 Monks is a great brand, and that’s a big reason why we wanted to be associated with them,” said Ben Senseney, administrative assistant and sales representative at Two James. “We love Grand Rapids, and we really want to be part of the community.”

Two James was the first licensed distillery in Detroit since prohibition, and was approached by 7 Monks to place a location in the taproom, Senseney said. The company was founded by David Landrum, a native of metro Detroit, and specializes in a range of spirits, including whiskey, gin, and absinthe, among others. It’s brands include Catcher’s Rye, Johnny Smoking Gun Whiskey, J. Riddle Peated Bourbon and Nain Rouge Absinthe Verte.

In addition to its Detroit location, Two James products are distributed statewide and available to purchase at bars and grocery and liquor stores. The company also distributes its spirits to 10 states outside of Michigan, according to its website.

In Grand Rapids, Two James will offer bottles and a fully-functioning bar that serves mixed craft and seasonal cocktails.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission is still reviewing Two James’ application for a tasting room permit, according to state records. If approved, the Grand Rapids location would be the first off-premise tasting room for Two James.

Senseney said the collaboration with Two James and 7 Monks is similar to the craft cocktail bar Low Bar that’s located below 7 Monks’ flagship location in Traverse City.

“We can offer something that they don’t have and they can offer something that we don’t have,” he said.