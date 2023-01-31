Developer plans 2-story, mixed-use building on Wealthy Street where business burned down

GRAND RAPIDS — A local development firm plans to build a two-story, mixed-use project on a vacant lot in Grand Rapids’ East Hills neighborhood where a historic structure burned down last year.

The city’s Historic Preservation Commission is considering the proposal that would be located along the Wealthy Street corridor at the intersection of Henry Avenue. The previous structure was demolished after a fire destroyed the historic building in March of 2022.

Family-owned Tatum Bookbinding Co. formerly operated from the space for more than 100 years, according to local media reports at the time of the fire. The McMullen family reportedly bought the business from Ed Tatum in 1962 and ran it until the time of the fire.

Terra Firma Properties LLC purchased the property at 680 Wealthy St. SE — formerly 666 Wealthy St. SE — last June for $265,000, according to property records. The Grand Rapids-based development firm owns and manages about 20 commercial, industrial and retail properties across West Michigan.

The city’s Historic Preservation Commission on Feb. 1 will consider site plans submitted by Lott3Metz Architecture LLC to construct a two-story infill structure on the property. Company Principal Ted Lott declined to comment on the project ahead of this week’s Preservation Commission meeting.

The new building would include ground floor retail with two storefronts as well as three residential units on the upper level, according to site plan renderings.

The proposed structure would include two front entrances and a facade that angles back away from the street as it nears the northeast corner, which is designed to be a modern reflection of the recess on the historic structure, according to city planning documents.

Pending local approval, construction could start this summer and conclude in the summer of 2024, according to the project application.