Developer submits new plans to repurpose Walker golf course into mixed use housing

WALKER — After withdrawing its planning application earlier this year to address residents’ concerns, a developer is again pursuing plans for a large scale mixed use housing project at Lincoln Country Club in Walker.

The preliminary site plan calls for 462 housing units — including 33 multi-family townhomes and single-family housing — as well as retail and office space at the golf course, located at 3485 Lake Michigan Drive NW.

Illinois-based Stoneleigh Companies LLC is the developer for the Waterford Village project, and is requesting preliminary site plan approval from the Walker Planning Commission. The 105-acre property is owned by AMF Bowling Centers Inc.

Nearby residents voiced concerns when the original site plan was submitted to the city in early 2020, according to Planning Commission meeting minutes and media reports. The new plan addresses some of residents’ concerns about high density and traffic by removing the assisted living component and spreading multi-family units over a broader section of the property, according to a planning memo from Drew Walker, an associate at Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc., a planning and design engineering firm.

Other changes to the site plan include a more continuous sidewalk and trail system throughout the development, a larger buffer area along the western edge of the multi-family portion of the project, and integrating protected wetlands and natural areas.

New public rights-of-way would also be created, including new roadway infrastructure and new water, storm and sanitary sewer systems.

“We hope that you recognize this plan as moving us in a positive direction while also providing an opportunity for your staff and your residents to provide feedback,” Walker said in the planning memo. “Our goal is to work toward a viable redevelopment of the Lincoln Country Club.”

A public hearing for the proposed development is scheduled in January. If the project gains necessary approvals, construction would likely be phased. The multi-family aspect would be constructed first, followed by the single-family homes based on local market demand.