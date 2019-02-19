Developers plan mixed-use project for former Grand Rapids church

GRAND RAPIDS — Developers hope to begin construction this summer on housing and commercial space at a former church on the city’s west side.

Jacey Ehmann, owner of Grand Rapids-based development company Metric Structures LLC, said her company chose the property at 739 4th Street NW because the west side is becoming “a point of interest” for development.

“The neighborhood has gotten more desirable, and it’s a good opportunity to give (the building) new life,” Ehmann told MiBiz. “It’s gotten run down over the years.”

739 4th Street LLC, an affiliate of Metric Structures owned partly by Ehmann, acquired the former Centro de la Verdad church in December for $350,000, according to property records.

Now the company is working with O’Connor Development LLC to convert the 6,700-square-foot church building and surface parking lot into seven residential apartments and first-floor office space, as well as a build an addition containing six one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

Grand Rapids-based Integrated Architecture LLC designed the project, located at the northeast corner of 4th Street and McReynolds Avenue, a block east of Stocking Avenue. The development partners are working with Grand Rapids-based Rockford Construction Co. Inc. for pre-construction services.

Ehmann expects to begin construction by the summer, noting Metric Structures will move into the office space in the building when construction concludes.

The Grand Rapids Planning Commission has already granted the project a special land use permit. The development firm still needs to obtain a building permit through the city of Grand Rapids, and is seeking brownfield reimbursement and a 10-year obsolete property rehabilitation exemption.

Ehmann said the project is an opportunity to redevelop an existing building near the Bridge Street Market and other amenities on the west side.

According to city documents, the total investment in the property is estimated at $2.3 million.