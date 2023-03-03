DeVos family sells historic Peninsular Club building in downtown GR for $6.4M; University Club moving in

GRAND RAPIDS — A DeVos-owned building with a “long, storied history” in downtown Grand Rapids recently sold for nearly $6.4 million, and is set to once again house a private social club.

RDV Corp., the DeVos family office, sold the historic Peninsular Club building at 116 and 120 Ottawa Ave. NW to Simplified Facilities LLC, which is registered to developer and premium boat dealer Tommy’s Boats President Matthew Borisch. The sale closed on Feb. 16, according to property records.

RDV acquired the longtime home of the former Peninsular Club in 2008, the same year the club left the building amid ongoing financial struggles. The DeVos family completed significant renovations to the building from 2008 to 2013, restoring the structure “to its former glory,” said DeVos family spokesperson Nick Wasmiller.

RDV later moved its offices from The Pen building to its current headquarters at 200 Monroe Ave. NW in 2021.

“The 110-year-old building has a long, storied history in West Michigan. … Rich and Helen DeVos always believed that an investment in the city of Grand Rapids was an investment in its citizens and that was certainly true for their investment in The Pen Building,” Wasmiller said in a statement to MiBiz. “We believe the new ownership group will be excellent stewards of the facility and look forward to seeing their vision implemented.”

Meanwhile, the University Club of Grand Rapids plans to move into the nearly 110-year-old building and occupy a majority of the five-story, 41,000-square-foot space. University Club spokesperson Kim Bode said the club will occupy the basement, second and third floors. Macatawa Bank currently operates a branch location on the first floor. The fourth and fifth floors will be used for private offices.

“We are excited about this transaction, this beautiful building and are proud to play a small role in supporting the University Club’s work in serving the Grand Rapids community,” Borisch told MiBiz in a statement.

The University Club plans to move into the building later this year, and will also add several new amenities. The club has about 345 members currently, which decreased slightly during the pandemic. Club officials hope to grow to about 600 members in the new space, Bode said.

“We are excited to elevate our club by leveraging all of the improvements that were made while RDV owned the building and add to it with unique spaces to allow for expansion into cigar, whiskey bar, tea room, games, board room, etc.,” University Club President Tom Pantlind said in a statement. “These new amenities will foster an environment that increases meaningful dialogue, builds strong relationships and inspires leaders that will benefit our diverse community for generations to come.”

The University Club offers dining, special member activities, networking, a speaker series focused on business, history and education, an events space and athletic club to its members.

After nearly 130 years in operation, the former Peninsular Club ceased operations in 2010, a few years after moving out of the building at 116 Ottawa. It had found a temporary home in downtown Grand Rapids, but lawsuits filed by former members seeking loan repayments and sagging membership led to insurmountable financial problems.