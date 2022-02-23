Eastern Kille Distillery plans outdoor cocktail garden, distillery along White Pine Trail

PLAINFIELD TWP. — The Plainfield Charter Township Planning Commission has approved Eastern Kille Distillery’s plan to relocate its distilling operation to a 16-acre property along the White Pine Trail.

Eastern Kille co-owners Steve Vander Pol and Brandon Voorhees plan to move the distillery to 7755 Childsdale Ave. NE in Plainfield Township, southwest of downtown Rockford near Third Nature Brewing Co. Plans call for a 10,360-square-foot space for the distillery with a separate 4,144-square-foot tasting room with food service. The designs also feature a 2,786-square-foot outdoor cocktail garden.

“We’re really excited about building something that feels more of a natural fit for us and our brand, as well as taking advantage of the new trend of dining and drinking outdoors, but especially in a curated and natural space,” Voorhees told MiBiz. “One thing COVID-19 brought out for all of us was it’s fun to be outside in the elements, but still be able to enjoy food and drink. This will give us the chance to offer that to our customers.”

Plans for the new location include outside fire pits and hosting live music in the outdoor cocktail garden. The partners also plan to include a path from the cocktail garden and distillery to the White Pine Trail.

The Plainfield Township location will allow Eastern Kille to more than double its production to fulfill the increased demand it is experiencing, Voorhees said. Grand Rapids-based Mathison | Mathison Architects is designing the project.

The 16-acre site also provides opportunities for potential future development, he added. Eastern Kille purchased the property on Nov. 19 for $525,000, according to property records.

“What really excited us about this parcel is that it gives us a lot of opportunities,” Voorhees said. “We’re really looking forward to connecting to the White Pine Trail and surrounding communities. Right now, we’re focused on the distillery and tasting room experience, but we’re not ruling out additional possibilities on the site.”

The Eastern Kille team hopes to open the location by spring 2023. It will continue operating a distillery and tasting room at 700 Ottawa Ave. NW in the Monroe North neighborhood of Grand Rapids through the end of 2022. Eastern Kille sold the Ottawa Avenue property to Spectrum Health last June for $3.75 million.

Eastern Kille also plans to open a small tasting room at 634 Wealthy St. SE in Grand Rapids, as MiBiz previously reported.