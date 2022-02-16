Erhardt Construction ‘putting down roots’ in Muskegon with second office 

MUSKEGON — General contractor, construction management and design firm Erhardt Construction Co. is opening a new office in Muskegon, company officials have announced.

The Ada-based firm was founded 60 years ago, and has built up relationships along the lakeshore through various projects in Muskegon, creating an opportunity to establish a physical presence there with an office at 425 W. Western Ave.

“Being active and engaged in the community where we do business is important to us,” Erhardt President and CEO Ben Wickstrom said in a statement. “We’re in it for the long haul. That’s why we’re putting down roots.”

Erhardt has been involved in various construction projects in Muskegon, including leading improvements to the historic Frauenthal Center, the outpatient Muskegon Surgery Center near U.S.-31, and participating in the upcoming redevelopment of former Catholic Charities property in the city’s Midtown neighborhood.

“Muskegon has a welcoming business climate that is laser focused on the community’s growth and development,” Erhardt Director of Market Strategy Arlen-Dean Gaddy said in a statement. “There’s no doubt that we want to contribute to their success.”