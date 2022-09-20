Family Church buys former Huntington Bank HQ in Holland Township for $7M

HOLLAND TWP. — A West Michigan church is expanding after recently purchasing a large former Huntington Bank headquarters in Holland Township for $7 million.

Family Church, which has locations in Zeeland and Holland, acquired the 132,127-square-foot office building located at 10717 Adams St. on Aug. 9, according to property records. Doing business as Church Holdings Inc., Family Church purchased the three-story building from Charlotte, N.C.-based Arrowpoint Capital.

Constructed in 1992, the former bank headquarters sits on 41.7 acres. The property features a large parking lot, fitness center, cafeteria, conference rooms, security offices and a loading dock.

Family Church plans to use the first floor of the building for a sanctuary worship space and fellowship, while the upper floor will be used as an educational space. Plans for the building’s lower level have not yet been determined, but it could include a daycare and preschool.

Family Church plans to begin services at the new building in 2023.

“We’re thrilled to be opening a third location at this building, where we have the flexibility to make it exactly what we want and need,” Family Church Lead Pastor Adam Grill said in a statement. “This is an incredible opportunity to support our growth and continue to be of service to the West Michigan community. We are ready for this next step in our journey and are prepared to create a welcoming and enticing space for everyone.”

JLL Inc. Senior Vice President Jeff Karger represented Arrowpoint Capital in the sale. Karger noted that the sale represents another example of an adaptive reuse of a large office building in the West Michigan market.

“As this building is one of the largest in Holland Township, we’re excited to see it go into the hands of an organization that focuses so heavily on the community,” Karger said in a statement. “There’s no doubt that the pandemic has changed the way businesses are being run, and while many companies are steadily returning to the office, there are still some larger office buildings on the market. We’re delighted to have found a creative use for this building through Family Church, and we can’t wait to see the final product.”

High construction costs have largely slowed activity on adaptive reuse projects. However, a former AT&T call center in the city of Wyoming will be converted into 68 apartment units, as MiBiz previously reported. Affordable housing developers Thomas Ralston, Nick Lovelace and nonprofit housing organization Dwelling Place are leading the $32 million Union Suites on Michael project at 3566 Michael Ave.