First medical marijuana provisioning center opens in Grand Rapids

Fluresh LLC opened its doors at 10 a.m. in the former Benteler Automotive plant at 1213 Phillips Ave. on the city’s southwest side.

“The city has been very careful, so I’m really honored we were able to get through the process and get to this point,” said Leah Bailey, CEO of Fluresh.

Fluresh is one of 21 approved medical marijuana facilities by the city of Grand Rapids, where 24 applications for medical marijuana businesses are still pending. Fluresh also operates in Adrian, but considers Grand Rapids its flagship store.

Founded by Thornapple River Capital LLC principals Brandon Kanitz and Genesis Guanga, Fluresh invested nearly $27 million to transform the 200,000-square-foot building into a provisioning center. The company will open a processing and Class C marijuana grow facility in May, Bailey said.

Fluresh is also hoping to add adult-use marijuana to its services once the city of Grand Rapids opens up applications. The Grand Rapids Planning Commission postponed talks about allowing recreational marijuana businesses in the city as it wants to hold more discussion on separation requirements and other aspects of the ordinance.

“We intend to apply for the application, and we hope to be approved for adult use, both for our provisioning center, as well as our grow (operation),” Bailey said.

The Planning Commission will pick up the discussion during its Feb. 13 meeting, and if all goes according to plan, will begin accepting applications for businesses on April 20.