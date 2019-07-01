Furniture dealer Custer Inc. expands in Kalamazoo, Holland

GRAND RAPIDS — Office furniture dealer and custom manufacturer Custer Inc. has opened a pair of new showroom spaces in West Michigan.

Custer’s working showrooms now include spaces in downtown Holland and a new location in Kalamazoo. They will be additions to Custer’s existing showrooms in Traverse City and in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids-based Custer will occupy 6,500 square feet with a co-working space called “Worklab by Custer” on the 15th floor of the Exchange Building in downtown Kalamazoo, located at the corner of West Michigan Avenue and South Rose Street. Custer has had a presence in Kalamazoo for more than 20 years, most recently operating out of the Haymarket Building at 161 E. Michigan Avenue since 2014.

“The expansion and development of the Kalamazoo community has presented the opportunity for Custer to have a presence in the heart of the changing landscape downtown,” Nikki Probst, vice president of business relations at Custer, said in a statement. “We’ve offered our services and solutions to clients in Southwest Michigan for years, but we are excited to usher in a new era of work and workspace and partner with Kalamazoo businesses to improve their experience.”

The new Kalamazoo showroom will offer reservable meeting rooms and training facilities equipped with technology, co-working flex space and in-house concierge services.

In downtown Holland, Custer will occupy space in @Home Realty LLC’s new 21,000-square-foot building at 171 College Ave. Custer will have access to the first floor of the new three-story building, which is occupied by @Home Realty.

“We are excited to lay down roots in downtown Holland and be part of their great community,” Custer President and CEO Todd Custer said in a statement. “The Lakeshore has been a strategic region for us for many years. We look forward to expanding our clientele and being part of Holland’s growing market.”