Genzink Appraisal acquired by Denver real estate services firm

WYOMING — Real estate appraisal firm Genzink Appraisal Co. has been acquired by Denver, Colo.-based Integra Realty Resources.

Integra Realty Resources, a commercial real estate valuation and consulting firm, will operate from an office at 1009 44th St. SW in Wyoming. The location is Integra’s second office in Michigan besides Detroit, and its 54th office overall.

Jeffrey Genzink COURTESY PHOTO

“Grand Rapids is one of the nation’s fastest growing economies and an important market for our clients,” Integra Chairman Anthony Graziano said in a statement. “As such, we are so pleased to open our new office here and expand our on-the-ground coverage to better serve our regional clients’ growing needs.”

Genzink Appraisal was founded in 1998 and provides real estate appraisal services across a range of property types.

In the deal, founder Jeffrey Genzink became a shareholder in Integra Realty, which also hired all of Genzink Appraisal’s employees.

The combination of the Grand Rapids and Detroit offices will offer “a broader coverage area and more specialty practices,” including litigation, health care, senior housing and hotels.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.