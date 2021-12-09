Gilmore Collection confirms The B.O.B. closing; GLC Live at 20 Monroe will remain as venue

GRAND RAPIDS — The restaurants, bars and entertainment venues inside The B.O.B. in downtown Grand Rapids will close, while GLC Live at 20 Monroe will remain as a venue ahead of the two buildings’ pending sales, property owner Gilmore Collection announced today.

Gilmore Collection officials say the buyers of the two properties remain private, and future plans for The B.O.B. are not yet publicly available.

“The journey of creating the B.O.B. and GLC Live at 20 Monroe into what they are today has been a wonderful opportunity for us,” CEO Greg Gilmore said in a statement. “We are excited to pass the torch to the new owners, and begin the next chapter for our company and our brands.”

MiBiz reported on Wednesday that employees within The B.O.B. were already preparing for closure on Jan. 1.

Tim Kelly, president and CEO of Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., said in an interview today that The B.O.B.’s “prime location” will hopefully bring “new life” to building.

“It’s obviously a really important asset. Its location and name recognition is huge. We’re anxiously watching to see what happens,” Kelly said.

He added that the future owners have a “huge opportunity with the space they have out front in the plaza area because it’s so visible and connects to 20 Monroe. It is also essentially across the street from the arena. To the extent they can enhance that area, they have a huge opportunity there.”

Gilmore officials said in an announcement that initial plans to sell the properties were “thwarted by the shutdowns and global uncertainty stemming from the COVID19 pandemic.” MiBiz reported that the properties were listed for sale in November 2020.

By closing The B.O.B., Gilmore said the company would be able to “reallocate assets to many of our other restaurants, which continue to adjust to the shifting demands of the pandemic, and turnover in the industry. We are committed to our 220 employees, and are in the process of finding a new home in The Gilmore Collection for their skills and talents.”

Gilmore Collection’s portfolio also includes Paddock Place in Grand Rapids, Blue Water Grill in Plainfield Township, Flat River Grill in Lowell, and Kirby House in downtown Grand Haven.

Staff Writer Kate Carlson contributed to this story.