Grand Haven gives final approval to planned Peerless Flats development

GRAND HAVEN — A 133-unit condominium and apartment project gained unanimous final site plan approval Tuesday from the Grand Haven City Planning Commission.

Kevin McGraw, president of East Lansing-based River Caddis Development LLC, is planning the multi-family residential development with Progressive AE Inc. at what is commonly referred to as the Stanco property at 105 Fulton Ave. The 4.7-acre site is near Grand Haven’s waterfront.

The development will contain 133 units spanning eight separate buildings and will include condominiums, apartments and penthouses. The project includes 124 market-rate apartments ranging in size from efficiency to two-bedroom units. Nine condominium units are also planned along Second Street.

Commissioner David Skelly called the development a “great opportunity” for the city, and joined other planning commissioners in excitement during the Jan. 12 meeting.

“This has been a great progress over the years seeing this development come to us, so I’m excited to see it break ground,” said Commissioner Kirsten Runschke during the Jan. 12 planning commission meeting.

Amenities include a community building in the center of the property, an outdoor fireplace, a fenced-in dog park, bike racks, an area for residents to receive packages, and pedestrian crossings on the streets bordering the development.

Construction is planned to be in a single phase and is estimated to be completed in the summer of 2022.