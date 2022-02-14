Grand Haven restaurant The Toasted Pickle expanding with new downtown Rockford location

ROCKFORD — The Toasted Pickle specialty sandwich shop in Grand Haven is expanding with a second location in downtown Rockford at the former Ramona’s Table restaurant.

Karen Avery and her husband, Jim Avery, opened The Toasted Pickle in 2016 in downtown Grand Haven. The couple had been looking for additional locations across the state to open a second restaurant, and Rockford was “at the top of the list,” Jim Avery told MiBiz.

The owners of the longtime Rockford staple, Ramona’s Table, announced their retirement and closing of the downtown Rockford restaurant in December 2021, opening the space for a new venture.

“It’s right downtown, which is great because we like to be in the center of things because being part of the community is really big for (our restaurant),” Avery said. “It’s also right on the water and by the White Pine Trail.”

Menu items from The Toasted Pickle. COURTESY PHOTOThe Avery’s plan to start minor renovations soon at the building located at 17 Squires St. Square NE, with a goal of opening in spring or summer this year.

“Our Grand Haven location is perfect, but we have businesses on each side of us, so we can’t really expand,” Avery said. “The Rockford location has two floors for seating and also a deck outside so we’re just excited to have a little more space.”

The Rockford location also has a walkup window that they plan to use for takeout or to-go cocktails. The Avery’s are in the process of obtaining a liquor license, which they do not have at the Grand Haven restaurant, Avery said.

“That’s something we’re super excited about,” Avery said. “In Grand Haven, we’re known for our fresh squeezed lemonade, so we’ll use our expertise in that and apply it to cocktails with fresh squeezed juices in some of them. We’ll have a full lineup of cocktails, beer and wine.”