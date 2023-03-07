Grand Rapids amphitheater design progresses, will appeal to ‘younger generation’

GRAND RAPIDS — Developers are making progress on the design and overall vision for a Grand Rapids riverfront amphitheater, which they call “the largest proposed redevelopment of a riverfront in the nation at this point.”

Grand Action 2.0 Executive Director Kara Wood said at a real estate outlook event on Monday that the design for the 12,000-capacity venue is progressing amid several moving parts, including relocating various city operations from the property. Grand Action 2.0 is leading the amphitheater development, which is part of a broader, mixed-use vision for more than 30 acres along the Grand River.

“Although we have a lot of design yet ahead, probably another 10 to 12 months of design work to complete, we’re not taking slow steps,” Wood said. “Anytime we can advance quickly, we are.”

Detroit-based sports and entertainment architecture firm Rossetti Inc. is partnering with Plainfield Township-based Progressive AE Inc. to lead the amphitheater design process. The firms have completed the proof of concept phase, and are more than a month into creating the schematic design, Wood said during the March 6 event hosted by Advantage Commercial Real Estate.

The amphitheater plan calls for 6,000 “fixed” seats and lawn seating for another 6,000 people, Wood said. The site also would include public green space on the back of the hill of the amphitheater.

“We fully expect the space will be able to be used in the winter months,” Wood said. “There will be an incline on the back of the amphitheater which will serve as a nice sledding hill and it certainly has the ability to service a space the size of Rosa Parks Circle … so other activities could take place in the park as well when there isn’t programming.”

Grand Action has gathered information for the Grand Rapids project from several other outdoor amphitheaters, including outdoor venues outside of Indianapolis and in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Wood said.

“It’s exciting work and it’s definitely influenced by community input, data and all the research that goes into building great venues,” Wood said.

The Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority (CAA) first considered adding an outdoor amphitheater to its list of venues after an earlier convening of Grand Action commissioned a Destination Asset Study in 2016 that found that the city could support such a venue. As well, venue developers seek to entice specifically younger generations, Wood said.

“The work Grand Action has done over the years has been multi-generational,” Wood said. “So the assets you see are attractive to all generations, but the amphitheater is probably going to be attracting younger people because it is an outdoor venue.”

Grand Action first formed in 1992 and went on hiatus in early 2018 with the retirement of co-chairs John Canepa and David Frey. Over 25 years, Grand Action pushed major downtown developments such as Van Andel Arena, DeVos Place, the move of Michigan State University’s medical school and development of the Secchia Center, and the Grand Rapids Downtown Market.

Grand Action 2.0 is co-chaired by Carol Van Andel, Dick DeVos and Tom Welch, the regional president of Fifth Third Bank.

Property shuffle

Meanwhile, the amphitheater development hinges on multiple property transactions involving the city of Grand Rapids and Kent County.

The CAA plans to exercise a $24.3 million option agreement with the city of Grand Rapids to purchase several city-owned parcels on Market Avenue for the amphitheater. The option has been extended multiple times, and the new property sale deadline for the CAA is June 30. Officials said at a Feb. 3 CAA Board meeting that they hope to meet the summer deadline.

“A lot depends on how long it takes the city to move off the (Market Avenue) site, so we’re working through that timeline, but we fully expect and hope to get things underway even yet this calendar year,” Wood said.

Several city buildings currently located at 201 Market Ave. SW include the offices for parks and recreation, information technology and street maintenance. Plans call for demolishing the buildings and moving city services to 1500 Scribner Ave. NW, the site of the Kent County Road Commission’s central complex. The road commission plans to relocate to 1900 4 Mile Road NW at the WalkerView Industrial Park in Walker.

“The CAA is working to close on that (Market Avenue property) very quickly so we can begin the process of the city relocating to their new location,” Wood said.

Wood, who previously served as Grand Rapids’ economic development director, said a lingering concern is the rising costs for large-scale capital projects like an outdoor amphitheater. As of April 2022, the Grand Rapids amphitheater cost estimate was $116 million.

A total of 31 acres along the Grand River is a mix of private- and city-owned land and open to potential redevelopment. About 11 acres involves the amphitheater site, and the goal is to add density in the rest of the 31 acres via potential housing or other commercial uses, as well as public green space, Wood said.

Grand Action 2.0’s focus is developing the amphitheater, while private developers would tackle the remaining waterfront property, Wood said. The CAA Board authorized an agreement on Feb. 3 that allowed Grand Action 2.0 to engage with developers to potentially repurpose land surrounding the planned amphitheater.

However, Wood underscored the amphitheater’s potentially transformational effect on the city of Grand Rapids.

“The standard has been set high, the expectations are great, but in order for this city to grow and for the region to grow, we have to take ourselves to the next level,” Wood said. “This is the kind of work I get excited about because it’s only going to spur additional community activity around it like more housing developments, more retail and more employers will be able to attract new talent and retain existing talent. This is really what this work is all about.”