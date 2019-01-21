Grand Rapids investment group buys East Fulton building for $1.1 million

GRAND RAPIDS — A corner commercial building along the East Fulton Street corridor is under new ownership.

The 13,400-square-foot building at 958 E. Fulton St. sold for $1.1 million on Dec. 28 to 952 Fulton LLC, an entity back by a group of local investors who own neighboring properties, according to property records and a statement from NAI Wisinski of West Michigan.

The deal also included a small adjacent surface parking lot at 13 Diamond Ave. SE, per property records.

NAI Wisinski represented both the buyer and the seller, L&M Properties.

The building includes six ground-floor retail spaces and nine apartments on its second floor. Current commercial tenants include Mercury Head Frame Shop, Perrin’s Upholstery, Rinaldi’s Pizza and a party store.

Russ Bono, a member of NAI Wisinski’s investment sales division, said in a statement that the buyers planned to maintain the existing tenants at the building and to keep “true to the existing charm and demographic of the E. Fulton neighborhood.”