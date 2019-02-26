Grand Rapids townhome development secures $2 million in state funding

GRAND RAPIDS — A project to construct townhomes in the city’s Michigan Oaks neighborhood gained financial support from the state on Tuesday.

The Michigan Strategic Fund board voted to approve local and school tax capture for more than $2 million for the project being developed by Orion Real Estate Solutions at 2233 Michigan St. NE. The funds allow the developer to be reimbursed for activities like asbestos abatement, demolition, site preparation and more.

“This project will create significant investment within the Michigan Oaks neighborhood by increasing the density of the area and bringing new residents to this vacant site near downtown Grand Rapids, which will ultimately generate new income and property taxes,” according to MSF documents.

The project involved demolishing a vacant 40,0000-square-foot church and maintenance garage last month to construct 23 two- and four-unit townhomes for a total of 88 residential units. The townhomes range from 1,273 to 2,113 square feet. It also includes a new public road, streetscaping and more site improvements, for a total capital investment of about $19.1 million.

“Based on feasibility studies and market research, we’ve discovered there is a need for market-rate townhome rentals in that community,” said Jason Wheeler, director of communications for Pure Real Estate Management, the property manager. “Specifically, we’re focused on providing a maintenance-free, spacious townhome residential solution with on-site green space in that neighborhood.”

Orion anticipates completing construction in 2020.

Grand Rapids-based Ghafari/Concept is serving as the architect on the project, with Orion Construction serving as the general contractor. Nederveld Inc. is the site engineer; Grand Rapids-based Mercantile Bank is providing financing on the project.