Gun Lake Casino announces $300M expansion

WAYLAND — The Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians, or Gun Lake Tribe, will add a hotel and resort amenities as part of a $300 million expansion planned at its Gun Lake Casino, the tribe announced today.

The project, which will be the largest expansion yet for the casino, will add 250,000 square feet to extend the property west toward US-131. New additions to Gun Lake Casino will include a 250-room hotel with luxury suites, a full service spa and a restaurant. The expansion also includes a fully enclosed glass domed pool and nightlife entertainment space. Guests will be able to rent private cabanas by the pool during the day while the new space will include live entertainment at night.

“We are proud of the continued growth of Gun Lake Casino which is directly connected to the outstanding effort of our team members,” Gun Lake Tribe Chairman Bob Peters said in a statement. “The tribe remains steadfastly committed to reinvest in our collective future, for the benefit of tribal citizens, team members and the local community. This will provide even more employment opportunities and enhance Gun Lake Casino’s position as a tourism driver for western Michigan.”

The casino has undergone multiple expansions since it opened in 2011. The casino’s $100 million, 72,000-square-foot expansion that kicked off in 2019 is set to open at the end of 2021. The expanded facility includes space for 450 additional slot machines, 12 new table games and a larger non-smoking area inside the casino. It also adds more capacity to the casino’s entertainment venue and additional upscale restaurants.

“It is with great pride that we reveal the largest expansion in Gun Lake Casino’s history,” Sal Semola, president and chief operating officer of Gun Lake Casino, said in a statement. “Today’s announcement demonstrates our commitment to maintaining the reputation as a leading entertainment and gaming destination in Michigan.”