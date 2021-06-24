Gun Lake Casino renames 20 Monroe Live to GLC Live at 20 Monroe

GRAND RAPIDS — Downtown Grand Rapids venue 20 Monroe Live has been renamed to GLC Live at 20 Monroe after Gun Lake Casino became the new name-in-title sponsor.

The venue, located at 11 Ottawa Ave. NE, opened in 2017 and is owned and operated by Live Nation. The facility can accommodate nearly 2,600 patrons for live shows, and also offers smaller spaces for intimate gatherings. The second level features the Vanguard, a VIP club with amenities including a private bar and open air patio.

The venue started booking shows for August after being shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The venue was also listed for sale in November 2020 for $16.5 million, with an option to purchase The B.O.B. property — which is listed as $15.5 million — as a package deal.

“Gun Lake Casino is thrilled to announce the long-awaited return of live entertainment in West Michigan. Our recent alliance with Live Nation was founded on our collective mission — to provide an unsurpassed entertainment experience for our guests,” Sal Semola, president and chief operating officer for Gun Lake Casino, said in a statement. “Our community has been patiently waiting for concerts, comedy shows and other performances to return to their daily lives. We are excited to share that our iconic brands have teamed up with a long-term partnership to reintroduce top-tier acts at this premier venue, GLC Live at 20 Monroe.”

The Wayland-based Gun Lake Casino is owned and operated by the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians (Gun Lake Tribe).

Live entertainment at GLC Live at 20 Monroe will kick off on Aug. 14 with a performance from Dermot Kennedy. Events are booked until April 2022.