Harbor Steel & Supply plans $2.4 million expansion to its Holland Twp. facility

HOLLAND TWP. — Harbor Steel & Supply Corp. will be investing $2.4 million into expanding one of the four locations that it operates in West Michigan.

The company detailed plans today for a 34,000-square-foot expansion on the west end of its existing facility at 2385 112th Ave. in Holland Charter Township.

Through the expansion, the company expects to retain its current 24-person workforce, as well as create another 10 jobs over the next two years.

An all-in-one metal services company, Harbor Steel has operated in Holland since 1986. The company measures, processes, cuts and distributes metal products for a number of industries and applications.

“The humble beginnings of a start-up operation to our fifth expansion is a testament to this vibrant and dynamic marketplace,” Harbor Steel & Supply COO Stephen Heneveld said in a statement. “The business-friendly environment and the dedicated workforce has been vital to our success and longevity. Our team is genuinely excited for the future and this new chapter in our West Michigan story.”

An announcement from nonprofit economic development organization Lakeshore Advantage Corp. also noted that Holland Charter Township approved a 12-year industrial facilities tax exemption for the expansion.

Harbor Steel operates four West Michigan locations in total — Holland, Muskegon, Spring Lake and Manistee — with additional operations in West Virginia and Kentucky.

“Manufacturing accounts for nearly 40 percent of our region’s gross domestic product, and more than one out of four jobs in our region is in manufacturing, paying one-third higher wages than other private sector jobs,” Lakeshore Advantage President Jennifer Owens said in a statement. “Harbor Steel and their leadership continuously give back and support our community, and we are pleased to support their growth in our region.”