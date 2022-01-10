HealthBar, Deksia plan new shared headquarters in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — HealthBar LLC, a provider of health care services to businesses and consumers that include drive-thru clinics and telehealth, is collaborating with marketing agency Deksia LLC on a new shared headquarters.

The two companies expect to move in April to offices at 49 Coldbrook St. NE in the Monroe North neighborhood of Grand Rapids.

The companies will each occupy 5,000 square feet in the building that provides more space for both firms to grow.

HealthBar and Deksia each employ about 30 people. The two companies worked together to design the space.

“We are both entrepreneurial, fast-growth EOS — Entrepreneurial Operating System — companies with similar values, and a focus on serving businesses in our day-to-day work. Both HealthBar and Deksia needed a space that would foster our growth, serve our employees and their families, and provide an opportunity to further engage with the communities we serve,” HealthBar founder and CEO Nathan Baar said in a statement.

HealthBar plans to at least double its workforce in 2022, Baar said.

At Deksia, Senior Partner Aaron VanderGalien expects revenue to grow 100 percent annually for the next three years and for the company’s workforce to double.

“In working together to design this space each of our teams sought an environment that is inclusive, employee-friendly, and embraced and built on many of the environmental standards that West Michigan has become so well known for in our office spaces,” VanderGalien said.

PURE Architects, Construction Simplified, Custer Office Environments Inc. and Nexus Technology Services are working with the two companies to design and build the space.