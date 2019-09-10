Hoekstra Electrical relocates to new $2M Holland facility

HOLLAND — Hoekstra Electrical Services LLC is relocating its headquarters to Holland after outgrowing its space in nearby Hamilton.

The company recently completed work on a $2 million, 25,000-square-foot production facility at 80 W. 64th Street in Holland, according to a statement. Its 70 employees relocated to the new facility earlier this summer.

“We’ve been steadily growing since we started 15 years ago and needed to expand in order to add more space for all of our operations,” company President Paul Hoekstra said in a statement.

In addition to a new space, the move will give Hoekstra Electrical closer access to the highway to serve customers. The new facility includes expanded areas for all aspects of the business, including the controls and automation group.

The affiliated J. Paul Enterprises LLC, for which Paul Hoekstra is listed as the registered agent, acquired the property in August 2018 for $425,000 from Genzink Development Corp., according to property records.

Construction began in 2018 and was completed by Zeeland-based Midwest Construction Group Inc. earlier this summer.