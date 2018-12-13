Holland golf club purchased by Watermark Properties

HOLLAND — Watermark Properties announced today that it will purchase Macatawa Legends Golf Club in Holland.

The 250-acre golf club at 4600 Macatawa Legends Boulevard currently is owned by Mick McGraw, CEO and owner of Eastbrook Homes in Grand Rapids.

Watermark will purchase the golf club, while Eastbrook Homes plans to maintain ownership of the surrounding property for current and future development of custom homes and condos on another 250 acres, according to a statement.

The purchase includes the 18-hole golf course, clubhouse, restaurant and banquet facility. There is also a pool, tennis courts, bocce ball court, pickle ball court and fitness center.

Once the purchase is finalized Jan. 1, Watermark Properties will restore the club, and facilities will close from Jan. 1-April 15. Restoration includes remodeling restaurants, relocating and remodeling event centers, clubhouse upgrades and golf course improvements, among other plans.

Watermark Properties plans to retain the staff members for the re-opening.

The company also plans to add a new restaurant, which will join RedWater Restaurant Group’s seven restaurants in the West Michigan area, including Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant in Holland, Cork Wine & Grille, Vintage Prime & Seafood, FireRock Grille and more.

“We are planning a quality restoration of Macatawa Legends Golf Club that everyone will love,” Watermark Properties COO Craig Smith said in a statement. “In addition to clubhouse upgrades, golf course improvements, the remodel of the restaurant and new special event rooms, we are planning to add new LiveGolf studios/simulators for fall and winter time use as well as lessons all year long.”

Watermark Properties owns four private golf clubs: Watermark Country Club, StoneWater Country Club, Sunnybrook Country Club and Thousand Oaks Country Club in Grand Rapids. It also owns public courses Ravines Golf Club and Thornapple Pointe Golf Club.

“It’s a perfect fit for both companies; Watermark Properties as the owners of the golf club and Eastbrook Homes as the home developers of the land surrounding the club,” McGraw stated.

Macatawa Legends opened in 2000 as a private golf club. McGraw purchased it in 2015.