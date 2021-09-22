Hope Network moving into former D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s campus

GRAND RAPIDS — Hope Network is taking over D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s former campus on Leonard Street Northeast, continuing nonprofit services at the property as DABJ consolidates to a new site.

Hope Network purchased the 3-acre property at 805 Leonard St. NE on July 1 for more than $1.63 million, according to city property records. The health care-focused nonprofit has already moved its behavioral health facility to the Leonard campus, where it will also provide an integrated primary care clinic and services for substance use disorders.

“It makes sense for Hope Network to put these different programs together to allow our clients to have seamless behavioral mental health services,” Megan Zambiasi, senior executive vice president of operations and strategy at Hope Network, said in a statement. “Our new space will be easier for our clients to get to, offer expanded programming and continue providing much needed services to children and families across Michigan.”

Funds from the property sale will go toward DABJ’s Together for Kids capital campaign, which includes construction of a new building off of Dean Lake Avenue Northeast, adjacent to the nonprofit’s Knapp Street campus that includes several residential treatment homes.

Construction started in August on DABJ’s $10 million multipurpose facility, and is expected to be completed in late 2022. Services will then be consolidated on the new site that were previously spread across three of DABJ’s locations.

The organization is still occupying two of the three buildings on the Leonard Street campus that just sold as it finishes raising another $200,000 of its $10 million capital campaign.

Integrated Architecture LLC is serving as the project architect. Erhardt Construction Co. will serve as the general contractor for the project. Consolidating services to one campus is expected to save DABJ $2 million over the next two decades.

Colliers International’s West Michigan office represented DABJ in the off-market property sale to Hope Network.

“Colliers West Michigan was excited to work with D.A. Blodgett-St. Johns on this project,” Colliers Senior Associate Kristen Moore said in a statement. “There were other offers at the table, but the transaction with Hope Network was clearly a win-win for both parties. Now, both nonprofits can expand their missions and services. The move allows both organizations to continue the great work they do and will mean the Leonard campus site remains active.”