HUD announces $2.6B in continued, new funding for homeless housing programs

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced $2.6 billion in Continuum of Care funding for roughly 7,000 housing and service programs addressing homelessness across the country.

In Michigan, $86.5 million went to 284 housing programs, including $7.5 million to organizations in Kent County, $1.7 million in Kalamazoo County, $400,000 in Battle Creek and $674,000 in Muskegon.

Jeremy DeRoo COURTESY PHOTO

“Access to stable housing is a basic necessity — the safety of a home is essential, especially as we continue to fight the COVID-19 virus,” HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge said in a statement. “These Continuum of Care program grants, coupled with the historic resources in the American Rescue Plan, will deliver communities the resources needed to ensure that every person in a respective community has the equitable opportunity to a safe and stable home.”

The Continuum of Care program was designed to promote a community-wide commitment to ending homelessness. The program is the largest source of federal grant funding for homeless services and housing programs servicing people experiencing homelessness.

Kent County housing leaders said most of the recently announced funds were renewals of annual HUD dollars to support ongoing programs.

For Grand Rapids-based Dwelling Place, the funding goes toward services for chronically homeless individuals who are permanently living in the organization’s housing, said Dwelling Place Executive Director Jeremy DeRoo.

The 2021 grants also include approximately $102 million for new domestic violence support projects across the country. The funding round also supports new projects that focus on adding permanent housing to communities, including new permanent supportive housing, new rapid rehousing, and projects that provide transitional housing to households and then shift the households to rapid rehousing.