Hudsonville Ice Cream breaks ground on $35 million cold storage hub at Holland headquarters

HOLLAND — Hudsonville Ice Cream has broken ground on a $35 million project that will add a new cold storage hub to its Holland headquarters.

The family-owned creamery, in business since 1926, is adding a 156,466 square foot, -20-degree freezer space to its 48th Street campus, which is slated to wrap up in the spring of 2021.

The facility being built by Tippmann Construction will feature a refrigerated dock and nine dock doors as Hudsonville Ice Cream works to accommodate the logistics that come with expanding its products into new stores and states with each passing year.

Hudsonville’s Holland headquarters is where the creamery develops and produces frozen desserts, including its many traditional ice cream flavors in addition to its Dairy Free lineup of products and Extra Indulgent pint collection.

This is the latest in the evolution of the Holland facility, which also saw upgrades in 2018 when the company added a new silo alcove, pilot plant and test kitchen used to develop and test new flavors and products.

“We take great pride in our ability to reinvest in our home region of West Michigan as we continue to grow the distribution of our ice cream throughout the Midwest,” Hudsonville Ice Cream operations leader John St. Aubin said in a statement.

“This expansion allows us to streamline our innovation and product integrity and create jobs for our local economy,” he added. “With this project, our ice cream will move from the manufacturing line straight to our own freezer space before it is distributed to retailers and reaches homes in more than a dozen states.”