Hudsonville Ice Cream invests in $9.8M expansion

HOLLAND — Hudsonville Creamery and Ice Cream Company LLC has planned a $9.8 million expansion at its Holland facility.

The facility at 345 E. 48th St. will get a 40,000-square-foot dry goods warehouse, which will enable greater production volumes for the company, known as Hudsonville Ice Cream. The expansion is set to begin in August.

“West Michigan has been our home since the very beginning, and as we expand availability of Hudsonville Ice Cream to additional states in the Midwest, we are deeply committed to investing in our hometown and the facilities where all our innovation, development and production takes place,” CJ Ellens, an owner of Hudsonville Ice Cream, said in a statement. “With expanded facilities comes the ability to create new jobs.”

The same facility was updated in 2018 with a new silo alcove, pilot plant and test kitchen that is used to develop and test new ice cream flavors and products.

Holland City Council during a March 4 meeting awarded Hudsonville Ice Cream a tax abatement for the expansion of the facility.