Japanese restaurant Nagoya plans downtown GR location in former Osteria Rossa space

GRAND RAPIDS — Nagoya, a Japanese and sushi restaurant with an existing location in Kentwood, plans to open a second location in downtown Grand Rapids.

Nagoya representatives say the expansion to 16 Monroe Center St. NE, the former location of Osteria Rossa, coincides with the recent growth of downtown restaurants and attractions.

Nathan Ruffer, real estate portfolio and project manager at Waséyabek Development Co. LLC, which owns the Kendall Building where Nagoya plans to open its second location, said the restaurant “will bring a fresh style of cuisine to the downtown area.”

Restaurant ownership referred questions about the project to Ruffer. The tribally owned Waséyabek is the non-gaming economic development arm of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi.

Ruffer added that downtown Grand Rapids is an amenable space for new restaurants.

“It’s a great location for restaurants looking to … come to the area,” he said, referring to increasing traffic from workers, residents and visitors.

Restaurant officials are still finalizing details about the second location, including an official opening date, as site preparations continue.

“There are several steps that need to be completed, including interior renovations, city inspections and staff training, but we do expect the owner to announce the opening of the restaurant when the time is right, so likely later this fall,” Ruffer said.

Osteria Rossa’s former owners cited “unforeseen times” when announcing the Italian restaurant’s closure in late 2021 on social media, media partner WOOD-TV8 reported at the time. Osteria Rossa reportedly opened in 2014.

A Waséyabek affiliate acquired the historic, five-story Kendall Building in October 2018 for $3.85 million, according to property records. The second and third stories are used for the firm’s corporate offices, while the remaining floors include eight apartments.