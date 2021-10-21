JARS Cannabis plans two more West Michigan dispensaries in Muskegon, Saugatuck

Multi-state retailer JARS Cannabis has announced plans for two more West Michigan dispensaries following the recent completion of a store in Grand Rapids.

The company this week announced plans for additional stores in Saugatuck and Muskegon. The company already operates 10 locations in Michigan as well as three in Arizona.

Grand Rapids-based CD Barnes Construction Inc. recently finished construction on JARS’ dispensary at 1815 Alpine Ave. NW in Grand Rapids and is continuing to work with the cannabis company as it expands its footprint in West Michigan.

Demolition work has started at the 2,325-square-foot structure at 2790 Blue Star Highway in Saugatuck, which was the former home of The Amble Inn. The owner of JARS Holdings LLC, Hani Kassab Jr., purchased the property on June 13, 2019 for $350,000, doing business as 2790 Blue Star LLC, according to property records.

The building exterior will remain while the interior is being completely renovated to match JARS’ branding. Ceramic tile, carpet, wainscotting, drop ceilings, hollow metal doors and frames, and customized millwork will be added to the inside of the building, which will also include a patient waiting area, reception area, sales floor and other storage areas.

In Muskegon, the company is planning a dispensary at 1801 Peck St., which has sat vacant for years. Selective demolition work on the 1,434-square-foot building is currently underway. The dispensary will also have a patient waiting area, reception area and sales floor.