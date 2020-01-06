Jay Andrew Development awarded $250K grant for downtown Battle Creek project

BATTLE CREEK — Battle Creek-based Jay Andrew Development Co. has been awarded a $250,000 grant to support its plans to rehabilitate a downtown Battle Creek building.

The developer will use the funds as part of a phased project to redevelop property at 103 W. Michigan Ave. Current plans include white-boxing commercial space on the first floor and building out offices and residential, including some apartments, on the second floor.

BCU President and CEO Joe Sobieralski COURTESY PHOTO

Economic development group Battle Creek Unlimited awarded the grant through its downtown Real Estate Improvement Fund.

“With different square footage possibilities, facility upgrades to the ground floor will make way for a variety of commercial tenants,” BCU President and CEO Joe Sobieralski said in a statement. “The upstairs housing component is a great fit too, as more consumers look to live in a downtown, walkable setting.”

The Real Estate Improvement Fund aims to address hurdles faced by companies that want to invest in downtown Battle Creek, with a focus on revitalizing vacant space, improving code compliance, resolving structural and mechanical issues and supporting other upgrades to bring locations back to productive use.

Jay Andrew Development anticipates beginning the project immediately, according to a statement.