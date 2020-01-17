John Grace Construction acquires Muskegon’s Port City Construction

COMSTOCK PARK — John Grace Construction LLC has acquired Muskegon-based Port City Construction & Development Services LLC, the companies announced today.

The Muskegon firm, a general contractor, will adopt the name Port City Construction.

Comstock Park-based John Grace Construction specializes in insurance claim work.

Executives say the deal allows the companies to expand their respective client bases and continue to focus on their key service areas.

“(The merger) allows us the opportunity to provide property owners and insurers along the lakeshore solid, quality solutions to address both residential and property damage claims,” Port City Construction founder Gary Post said in a statement. “With the energy and creativity of John Grace Construction, we can continue to provide individuals, companies and institutions a full range of professional construction services well into the future.”

John Grace Construction will join Port City Construction in new central offices at 3524 Green St. in Norton Shores in spring of 2020.