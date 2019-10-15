JPG Resources receives grant for renovation of downtown Battle Creek offices

BATTLE CREEK — JPG Resources, a Battle Creek-based food and beverage consulting group, has been awarded a $208,618 grant from Battle Creek Unlimited (BCU) through its downtown Real Estate Improvement Fund.

The company plans to use the funds for the renovation and build-out of ground-floor retail space in its building at 62 E. Michigan Ave., with the intent to house Café Rica. The cafe currently occupies shared temporary space.

Jeff Grogg COURTESY PHOTO

The Real Estate Improvement Fund aims to address hurdles faced by companies wanting to invest in downtown with a focus on revitalizing vacant space, improving code compliance, resolving structural and mechanical issues and supporting other upgrades to bring locations back to productive use.

Upon completion of the renovation, JPG Resources plans to relocate its consulting offices and food labs to the upper floor of the building.

“JPG Resources is thrilled to have opened our downtown offices and even more excited to continue to support downtown development via this partnership with Café Rica, made possible by support from BCU,” Jeff Grogg, JPG founder, said in a statement.

Economic development group BCU was awarded $2 million from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation in June to establish and administer the Real Estate Improvement Fund. The application-based grants are capped at 40 percent of a project’s total cost up to $250,000.