Kids’ Food Basket expands in Holland

HOLLAND — Kids’ Food Basket, a Grand Rapids-based nonprofit that distributes meals for children, is expanding its efforts in Ottawa and Allegan counties.

The expansion comes after a fundraising effort that raised $2.5 million toward the effort. Kids’ Food Basket acquired property for the expansion in July 2019, purchasing a facility at 652 Hastings Ave. in Holland for $479,000.

In Ottawa and Allegan counties, there are more than 11,000 children who are food insecure, and Kids’ Food Basket had only served 1,100 of those children and had six schools on a waitlist.

“That’s why Kids’ Food Basket is committed to expanding,” Bridget Clark Whitney, CEO of Kids’ Food Basket said in a statement. “We believe that it’s irresponsible not to grow.”

The new location also allows Kids’ Food Basket to provide longer shifts for volunteers, host larger groups and have more flexible scheduling.

The nonprofit is working with Holland-based Lakewood Construction on renovations to the Holland facility.

Kids’ Food Basket also recently finished a new headquarters at 1919 Leonard St. NE in Grand Rapids. The 27,000-square-food warehouse and corporate office was completed by Orion Construction Co. Inc. in August 2019.