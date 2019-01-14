Published in Real Estate/Development
Kingma’s Market to close Ada store 18 months after opening COURTESY RENDERING, DIXON ARCHITECTURE

Kingma’s Market to close Ada store 18 months after opening

BY Monday, January 14, 2019 03:35pm

ADA — Kingma’s Market will close its store in Ada almost 18 months after opening the second location.

The Ada market will close “in an effort to put more time and energy” in managing growth at the original Plainfield Avenue location, according to a statement the company released Monday.

A full closure of the market is expected in the weeks ahead, with the Ada location beginning to transition with a series of special prices on its inventory, beginning immediately. It will remain open until about the end of January.

“Although we believe that Kingma’s Market is still scalable for other neighborhoods, we learned that our niche in today’s dynamic retail environment is to serve customers in a smaller, more dense and walkable area, in a scaled-down site, more like our original market,” Alan Hartline, owner of Kingma’s Market, said in a statement.

When Kingma’s closes, Fish Lads and Rowsters, currently operating within the Kingma’s Market in Ada, will relocate back to their sites throughout Grand Rapids, according to a statement.

Kingma’s broke ground on its new 13,000-square-foot facility in late 2016 at the intersection of Fulton Street and Ada Drive, part of the first phase build-out of the Ada Village project, a $13 million public-private project to redevelop a new downtown. 

--
Editor’s note: The caption to this story has been updated. 

The market served as the anchor tenant of the Ada redevelopment project. 

Additional Info

  • Image_Position: Full
Read 10503 times Last modified on Monday, 14 January 2019 16:33
Sydney Smith

Staff Writer, covers real estate and economic development
Twitter: @BizSyd
Email: [email protected]

Tagged under
SUBSCRIBE TO MIBIZ TODAY FOR WEST MICHIGAN’S FINEST BUSINESS NEWS REPORTING >

Latest from Sydney Smith

RELATED ARTICLES

More in this category: « Michigan firms mirror U.S. in construction labor concerns
back to top