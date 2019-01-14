Kingma’s Market to close Ada store 18 months after opening

ADA — Kingma’s Market will close its store in Ada almost 18 months after opening the second location.

The Ada market will close “in an effort to put more time and energy” in managing growth at the original Plainfield Avenue location, according to a statement the company released Monday.

A full closure of the market is expected in the weeks ahead, with the Ada location beginning to transition with a series of special prices on its inventory, beginning immediately. It will remain open until about the end of January.

“Although we believe that Kingma’s Market is still scalable for other neighborhoods, we learned that our niche in today’s dynamic retail environment is to serve customers in a smaller, more dense and walkable area, in a scaled-down site, more like our original market,” Alan Hartline, owner of Kingma’s Market, said in a statement.

When Kingma’s closes, Fish Lads and Rowsters, currently operating within the Kingma’s Market in Ada, will relocate back to their sites throughout Grand Rapids, according to a statement.

Kingma’s broke ground on its new 13,000-square-foot facility in late 2016 at the intersection of Fulton Street and Ada Drive, part of the first phase build-out of the Ada Village project, a $13 million public-private project to redevelop a new downtown.

The market served as the anchor tenant of the Ada redevelopment project.