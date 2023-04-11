Lakewood Construction acquires Royal Glass, aims to grow construction footprint

HOLLAND — Lakewood Construction Co. plans to learn from a recently acquired glazing business to expand its project scope and its footprint into new geographies.

The Holland-based Lakewood closed on a transaction for Fennville-based Royal Glass & Aluminum Manufacturing Inc. on Dec. 31, 2022. Leaders at both companies cited cultural alignment as a key driver for the deal, which started with an inquiry from Lakewood in September and quickly moved through the due diligence process.

“As we dove deeper into the due diligence phase, we were encouraged with their position in the market and their established customer base, relationships and value they bring in this retail market,” said Lakewood President Nick Nykerk. “Once we got to know them a little bit better and their culture (and their) priority on people and relationships, we saw they meshed well with Lakewood’s mission of being the best to work with.”

Royal Glass employs eight people and operates in a multi-state footprint across the Midwest serving the retail market with fast food restaurants and tire and auto maintenance companies. The commercial glazing contractor also fabricates aluminum entrances and storefronts. The sale allowed former owners Joel and Debbie Steeholdt a chance to retire from the business after helping Lakewood through a transition period.

“The more we got to know them, their values really aligned with ours,” former owner Debbie Steenholdt said in a statement. “We wanted to make sure we found a good fit for our employees.”

The strategic acquisition gives Lakewood exposure to the retail sector, where it currently does not operate, Nykerk said, adding that the company also hopes to leverage best practices from Royal Glass about working in a multi-state footprint.

“We know traveling (for work) can put stress on people and families sometimes, so we want to learn how to do that the right way and maintain good employee relations,” Nykerk said.

The deal offered a fit for both companies, since Lakewood was able to provide Royal Glass’ employees some security and additional benefits, Nykerk added.

The company plans to maintain Royal Glass’ offices in Fennville at least through its current three-year lease, Nykerk said.

“We feel really excited about where this is going so far,” Nykerk said. “It’s worked out probably better than we could have really imagined.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Holland-based Cunningham Dalman PC served as legal adviser to Lakewood Construction in the transaction. Hudsonville-based M&A firm Rua Associates LLC represented Royal Glass in the deal.

Lakewood employs about 50 employees and provides architecture, design-build, construction management and general contracting services in the industrial, health care, religious, municipal, educational and commercial industries. Ninety-five percent of the company’s projects are located “30 minutes from our door,” Nykerk said.

In the near term, Lakewood hopes to do more projects in Grand Rapids, where the construction company opened an office at 2041 Raybrook St. SE a year-and-a-half ago to give its local employees a more convenient work location, he said.

“Now that we have an office (in Grand Rapids), we are looking to expand our customer base there a little more,” Nykerk said. “The lakeshore is a different market, but we’re so close so it’s appropriate for us to have a presence there, too.”

Despite the Royal Glass acquisition, Lakewood plans to continue working with its existing glazing contractors on projects, Nykerk said.

“Royal doesn’t have the capacity to serve us right now,” he said. “We’re looking to operate the companies strategically closely, but we’re still serving different markets.”