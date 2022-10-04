Lansing-based Clark Construction expanding with downtown GR office

GRAND RAPIDS — Lansing-based construction management firm Clark Construction Co. will expand its West Michigan presence with a new office at the McKay Tower in downtown Grand Rapids.

Company officials said in an announcement today that the firm’s growing list of large-scale West Michigan projects and its success in the region over the past decade prompted the expanded office.

Vice President Dan Korte will lead the office of nearly 30 current employees, with plans for more hires in the future.

“Establishing our Grand Rapids office is part of Clark Construction’s growth strategy to support our clients and operations throughout Michigan,” President Sam Clark said in a statement. “We believe it’s important to work where we live and support our employees by building their communities and we look forward to being part of and contributing to the West Michigan region.”

Over the past five years, Clark Construction has completed more than $500 million of work in the region, including the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center in Muskegon, Michigan State University’s Grand Rapids Research Center, and Gun Lake Casino’s recent expansion.

The family-owned Clark Construction was founded in 1946 and has offices in Lansing, Alpena and Auburn Hills. The firm specializes in K-12 and higher education, health care, government, sports and retail projects.

Clark Construction moves into the historic McKay Tower, which the tribally owned Gun Lake Investments and Waséyabek Development Co. jointly acquired for $17.5 million under a unique partnership in 2020. The 18-story, 154,000-square-foot building at 146 Monroe Center St. in the core downtown business district features retail, offices, an event venue and luxury apartments on the upper floors.