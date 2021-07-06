Latest Walker industrial site plan seeking city approval

WALKER — The Walker Planning Commission will consider a site plan Wednesday for a 21,350-square-foot speculative industrial building north of I-96.

Chad Mencarelli, of Land & Resource Engineering, is applying for the construction of an industrial building at 2853 Northridge Drive NW on behalf of property owner Blanch Industrial Park LLC. The developer seeks to house office space as well as warehousing and manufacturing uses for three occupants at the site. The site plan also includes parking and loading areas, as well as an extension of sidewalks.

Officials with Blanch Industrial Park LLC and Land & Resource Engineering could not be reached for comment. City of Walker staff have recommended the site plan approval.

The project just north of I-96 is one of several nearby industrial properties in varying stages of development. Most recently, storage system manufacturer Speedrack Products Group Ltd. broke ground on a new $65 million headquarters at 3060 South Industrial Drive NW in Walker.

The city also recently approved a new 285,000-square-foot speculative industrial manufacturing building at 3501 Fruit Ridge Ave. NW for Ada-based Honeycrisp Ventures LLC, doing business as Fruit Ridge HCV LLC.