LINC Up partners with local developer for GR affordable senior housing

GRAND RAPIDS — Nonprofit LINC Up has partnered with a local developer on a new affordable housing project.

Called MoTown Square, the 51-unit assisted living facility is proposed for 240 Hall St. SE in Grand Rapids, between Cass and Lafayette avenues. LINC Up is working with co-developer Maurice Townsend, who owns some of the property.

Townsend, who works as a music director for New City Kids, a local nonprofit, approached LINC Up with the project concept after seeing demand for affordable housing. Townsend’s parents operated assisted living and adult foster care facilities throughout his life, which piqued his interest in that type of project.

“Over the years, I’ve just grown a passion for affordable housing,” Townsend told MiBiz.

The 50,796-square-foot, four-story facility will feature community space on the ground floor, and possibly a hair salon. It will be for people ages 55 and over, who qualify for Medicaid and make between 30 percent and 60 percent of the area median income.

LINC Up and Townsend will submit an application to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority in April for low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC).

“This would be a huge benefit to the community, and we’re just asking for the support of the community,” Townsend said.

The lot for the project is mostly vacant, but includes Townsend’s own residence, a single-family home and a vacant duplex that Townsend owns. The three buildings will be demolished to make room for the development.

LINC Up is working with Grand Rapids-based Tower Pinkster and Destigter Architecture & Planning, also of Grand Rapids.

If the project is successful with LIHTC, Townsend expects the development will break ground in January 2021.