Littlefoot Coffee Roasters plans Grandville roasting facility

GRANDVILLE — Littlefoot Coffee Roasters plans to open a roasting facility in Grandville by the end of August.

After a decade of working in the coffee business in Chicago, partners Alex Burbo and Rosie Quasarano moved back to Michigan to open the facility and warehouse at 3047 Broadway Ave. SW.

The company will fill 2,000 square feet of a multi-tenant industrial building that was previously occupied by a snowboard manufacturer, according to the West Michigan office of Colliers International.

Littlefoot serves cafe and wholesale partners throughout the Great Lakes region and beyond, focusing on sourcing single-farm coffees. Customers can purchase coffee at the location in Grandville, or through one of Littlefoot’s cafe partners. The company also offers coffee subscriptions, and plans to host coffee education courses, tasting, tours and eventually a coffee shop.

Colliers adviser Tim Van Noord represented Littlefoot Coffee Roasters. Chris Prins of NAI Wisinski of West Michigan represented the landlord.