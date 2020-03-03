Lott3Metz combines with Detroit firm for SE Michigan projects

GRAND RAPIDS — Lott3Metz Architecture LLC has joined with Detroit-based Crutcher Studio Inc. to “positively contribute to Detroit’s urban revolution.”

The newly combined architecture firms will be known as Lott3Metz Crutcher Architecture, according to a statement.

Ted Lott, principal of Lott3Metz Architecture LLC MIBIZ FILE PHOTO BY JEFF HAGE, GREEN FROG PHOTO

“We’re extremely proud to join forces with Ken Crutcher, a prominent architect who brings an impressive, experienced portfolio and a deep, personalized knowledge of the Detroit community,” Lott3Metz Principal Ted Lott said in a statement. “This strategic union is indicative of our shared philosophies and solid foundations. Together we’ll create designs that enrich people’s lives while emphasizing the exceptional historic aspects of Southeast Michigan.”

The partnership will offer design and planning services for new construction, renovations and historic preservation of commercial and residential projects.

Historic preservation has been a focus of Lott3Metz since its founding in 2001, as well as finding new uses for urban land and collaboration with municipalities.

Crutcher Studio was founded in 1998 with expertise in interior design, landscape design, mechanical, plumbing, electrical, structural and civil engineering.

Founder Crutcher is a past professor at Lawrence Technological University and Eastern Michigan University, and previously served as vice president of the Detroit chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects.